Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $336,346 as Stock Value Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Carlson Capital Management Increased Stake by $325,923

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1773.01. About 539,747 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 17/04/2018 – Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to keep their jobs, says report. Via @verge:; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 01/04/2018 – Crown Prince Meets with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Satya Nadella

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 7,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 30,565 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.81. About 878,914 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Offers A Rare Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,122 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

