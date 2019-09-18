Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Cut Position; Hilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Facebook (FB) as Stock Value Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 2,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,639 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, down from 10,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.86. About 316,326 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to testify before a House panel on April 11; 08/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Steudle pleads guilty to discreditable conduct for Facebook comments; 14/03/2018 – ICO PUBLISHES BLOG POST ON FACEBOOK/WHATSAPP; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK NOT PLANNING TO EXTEND EU PRIVACY LAW GLOBALLY: RTRS; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 15/05/2018 – Members of the U.K. Parliament said they would summon Mark Zuckerberg to testify on the Cambridge Analytica data leak – but Facebook officials responded that Zuckerberg has no plans to do so; 22/05/2018 – ONE OF TOP PRIORITIES IS PREVENTING ANYONE INTERFERING IN ELECTIONS LIKE RUSSIANS DID IN US IN 2016-ZUCKERBERG; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp co-founder says delete Facebook

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 22,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 89,697 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 111,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 200,206 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Nc invested in 0.09% or 18,360 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc owns 249,649 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 7,688 shares. Ariel Investments Llc reported 0.94% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 18.13 million are held by Geode Cap Limited Liability. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 12,588 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested in 109,511 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 2,104 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 63,502 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.39% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 38,770 shares. Gradient Invests holds 0% or 1,810 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 378,162 shares. Community Invest accumulated 0.63% or 129,187 shares. Boston has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 33,808 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Llc invested in 0.02% or 5,585 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $10.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 231,059 shares to 598,191 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Habit Restaurants Inc by 217,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 23.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc reported 174,822 shares. Country Bancshares reported 216,582 shares stake. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 76,439 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Investment Mgmt has 3,000 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has 1.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James & Assoc has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management has invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Portolan Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 72,602 shares stake. Moreover, Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,612 were accumulated by Bangor Bancorp. Private Ocean Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corda Invest Ltd Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clean Yield Group holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). International Sarl holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 47,815 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 83,664 shares to 86,155 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 6,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bond Etf (VCSH).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, LULU, KO – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Stock Quote Data – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.