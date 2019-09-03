Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Van Den Berg Management I Has Decreased Stake by $561,322; Host Marriott New Com (HST) Shares Declined While Braun Stacey Associates Has Lifted Stake

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 13,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 847,311 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.92 million, down from 860,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 2.39 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Host Marriott Corp New Com (HST) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 38,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 506,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57M, up from 467,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Host Marriott Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 1.01M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 2,282 shares to 83,797 shares, valued at $20.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,702 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.12M for 19.22 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 283,375 shares to 318,237 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

