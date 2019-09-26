Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder St Germain D J Co Increased Position by $490,308 as Shares Declined; Glovista Investments Upped Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Stock Declined

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 12,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 152,861 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, up from 140,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 11.20 million shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 135.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 37,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 6.68 million shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,848 shares to 408,501 shares, valued at $22.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr Alerianmlp (AMLP) by 60,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (THD) by 7,172 shares to 46,495 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 17,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,662 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).