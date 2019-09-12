Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $720,564; As Ford Motor Co (F) Share Value Declined, White Pine Investment Co Has Cut by $2.76 Million Its Position

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 18,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 379,914 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10 million, up from 361,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 17.51M shares traded or 64.43% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.58 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.42 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 12/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 28/03/2018 – Elegant Aviator SUV Previews Lincoln’s Next Act With Power, Technology and Plug-In Hybrid Option; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Crdt Auto Ownr Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs; 19/03/2018 – Ford is investing in Desktop Metal, a 3-D printing start-up; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names General Atlantic CEO William Ford to Board; 12/04/2018 – FORD LICENSES HYBRID VEHICLE PATENTS FROM PAICE, ABELL FOUNDATI; 09/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM TOLD EMPLOYEES IT IS ‘WORKING WITH THE CUSTOMERS’ TO RELOCATE PRODUCTION TO STRATHROY -INTERNAL MEMO; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES 2018 REVENUE MODESTLY HIGHER THAN 2017; SEES 2018 ADJ SHR OF $1.45 TO $1.70

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 252,508 shares to 906 shares, valued at $62,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 6,105 shares to 52,927 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. On Friday, May 10 LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,000 shares. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.