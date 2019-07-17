Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Decreased Its Stake by $8.58 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Share Value Declined, Rampart Investment Management Company Has Lifted Position by $1.99 Million

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2197.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 73,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,928 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 3,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 63.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 199,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,731 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 315,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 8.55 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 12,200 shares to 32,676 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $482.92 million for 27.64 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Isaacson Mark J. also bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 28,105 shares to 106,721 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 8,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,618 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

