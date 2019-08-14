Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Boosted Its Position by $414,477; As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stock Price Rose, Southeastern Asset Management Has Lifted by $59.00 Million Its Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 5.77M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.39M, up from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 376,894 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 19/04/2018 – Congo Republic debt restructuring will not affect bondholders – PM; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD: CORSO BAVAGNOLI HIRED AS MD IN PARIS; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – LAM IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH NEW MARKET-NEUTRAL EQUITY INVESTMENT STRATEGY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 17/04/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion hires new fixed income chief; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – MOST RECENTLY GIBSON SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER AT ASSIDUOUS INVESTMENTS LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 9,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 42,410 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 32,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 10.96 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd Class A (NYSE:BEL) by 1.13 million shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $29.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corp by 1.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holding Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,777 were accumulated by Horan Cap Limited Liability Com. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 185,046 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 367 shares. Lomas Capital Limited Company owns 276,343 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Lesa Sroufe And owns 89,791 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 21,772 shares. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 3.64 million shares. Amp Cap Limited stated it has 12,900 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company reported 39,000 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1.06M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 25,725 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited has 0.09% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Amer Group stated it has 26,063 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,557 shares to 10,427 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,216 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).