Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Upped Stake by $3.61 Million as Stock Value Declined; Pembroke Management LTD Position in Hms Holdings (HMSY) Boosted by $1.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 83,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,499 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 123,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 4.12 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 49,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 898,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60 million, up from 848,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 271,970 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 17/05/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 02/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY); 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B T Capital Dba Alpha Capital has invested 0.98% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Orrstown Fincl Inc stated it has 91 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 179,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 399,372 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Pecaut And stated it has 22,178 shares. Cwm Llc holds 9,859 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Qs Lc owns 161,478 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 14,970 were accumulated by Peoples Financial Services. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6.77 million shares. Harbour Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.49% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,165 shares. 120,230 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt. Mcf Limited Liability Com holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 58,970 shares to 20,429 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 182,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,617 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

