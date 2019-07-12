Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Upped Holding; Arvest Trust Company Has Increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stake

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 312,784 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 134,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,032 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24M, up from 206,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 22,765 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp holds 498,501 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. 12,043 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Fincl Engines Ltd Liability accumulated 11,859 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 15,106 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 12,045 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc stated it has 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Finemark National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 48,518 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0% or 8,480 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 26,785 shares. Sg Americas Securities has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Smithfield Tru Co reported 6,058 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested in 1.63 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Daiwa Group accumulated 14,518 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 4,992 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares to 362,459 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,025 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Toth Fincl Advisory reported 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Conning Inc holds 0.18% or 132,741 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0.32% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fosun Interest Ltd has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Skba Capital Ltd Co holds 283,450 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Management Inc stated it has 308,238 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Monetary Management Group stated it has 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Laurion Cap Lp invested in 250,687 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bryn Mawr holds 119,396 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt reported 10,427 shares. Creative Planning holds 64,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 610 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management reported 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,989 shares to 32,948 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 8,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,941 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).