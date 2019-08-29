Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Boosted Position; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Haverford Trust Company Has Cut by $16.04 Million Its Holding

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 93.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 281,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 20,906 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 302,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.35. About 5.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom-Qualcomm saga comes to an abrupt end; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 06/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cfius Explains Its Concerns With Broadcom Buying Qualcomm: DealBook Briefing; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Expiration of its Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Re-Elected; Issues Sparked in Broadcom Bid Remain

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 9.11M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,168 are owned by Rodgers Brothers. Legacy Capital Prns invested in 21,843 shares or 0.44% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company holds 0.39% or 7.04 million shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,233 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 21,465 shares. 1.32 million were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Caprock Inc reported 14,208 shares stake. Smithfield Tru invested in 15,318 shares. Town Country Fincl Bank Dba First Bankers owns 8,250 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company Ny has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 31,877 are held by Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc. Ranger Invest Management LP holds 405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 4,890 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt reported 14,615 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 4.37 million shares in its portfolio.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 11,288 shares to 12,576 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 8,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,941 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 7,458 shares to 348,147 shares, valued at $39.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 10,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).