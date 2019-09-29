Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Northstar Asset Management Lowered Stake; Jacobs Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) by $607,886 as Stock Price Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 17,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 565,862 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71 million, up from 547,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 7,380 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 12.37% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SMBC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $539.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 225,000 shares to 337,500 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes.