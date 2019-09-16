Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Northstar Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $304,863; Stadium Capital Management Has Cut United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Position by $1.96 Million as Valuation Declined

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 87,822 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Ltd Liability Com accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. 78,527 are owned by Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Staley Capital Advisers has invested 2.42% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Toth Advisory holds 107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Holderness Invests holds 15,046 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West reported 13,777 shares. Community Trust & Investment has 0.63% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 129,187 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust stated it has 132,721 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner LP owns 2.84% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15.57 million shares. Peoples Fincl Services owns 15,670 shares. Raymond James & Associates, Florida-based fund reported 1.22M shares. 1.27M were reported by Lord Abbett And. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.28% or 739,635 shares. Q Glob Advisors Lc has 457,484 shares for 18.41% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 598,591 shares to 4.26 million shares, valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 21,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 139,272 are owned by Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Co. 774 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Management Llc. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Blackrock has 3.28 million shares. Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Limited Com accumulated 838,386 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 14,655 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Polaris Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 170,651 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 64 shares. Principal Group accumulated 173,179 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,406 are owned by Pitcairn Comm. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,330 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 128,100 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $687,242 activity. Whittemore Kent G bought $14,560 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155 worth of stock. DiFrancesco Paul F bought $19,964 worth of stock. St John Scott bought $50,216 worth of stock. Maroney Patrick bought $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, August 6. Shares for $9,193 were bought by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 23.13 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) CEO John Forney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Appoints Brad Kalter as General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.