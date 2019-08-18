Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Has Increased Stake by $2.88 Million; As Capital One Finl (COF) Shares Declined, Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Increased Stake

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 279.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 11,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 14,943 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 3,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 1.82M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56 million shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,035 shares to 8,686 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,092 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

