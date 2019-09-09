Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Upped Holding by $1.97 Million as Shares Declined; New York State Common Retirement Fund Position in Inogen (INGN) Has Raised as Share Value Declined

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 60,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 368,575 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.15 million, up from 307,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 168,120 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 45,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 168,934 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 123,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.91B market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 8.63 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company reported 9,235 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Jacobs Ca stated it has 0.9% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Edgar Lomax Co Va accumulated 261,600 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,162 shares. Fosun Ltd accumulated 28,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gabalex Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 100,000 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Colonial reported 53,054 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 182,713 were accumulated by Wilkins Investment Counsel. Bancorporation Of The West invested in 0.08% or 16,072 shares. Cypress Cap has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 601 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated invested in 496,359 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Martin & Tn owns 23,449 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” published on August 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,936 shares to 292,001 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,895 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 199,878 shares to 51,900 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 35,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,625 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc.