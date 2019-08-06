Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.97 Million; Fluor New (FLR) Share Price Declined While Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Boosted Its Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 20,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.34 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 3.89 million shares traded or 43.11% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 45,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 168,934 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 123,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 7.11 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) At US$31.11? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Forbes.com published: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fluor Corporation (FLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 189 shares to 325 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 83,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 35,402 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 73,457 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 125,698 shares. State Street accumulated 5.84 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 28,698 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP invested in 190,000 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 50 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. 213,334 are held by State Teachers Retirement. 76,102 were reported by Trexquant Investment L P. Sumitomo Life Ins has 29,409 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 17,760 shares. Asset has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 0.12% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 9,438 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 49,866 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 121,767 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,213 shares. Zacks Mgmt holds 0.39% or 413,071 shares in its portfolio. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 15,250 shares. 27,828 were reported by Curbstone Mgmt. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc owns 16,796 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. 314,934 are held by Godsey And Gibb. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 286,157 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Grimes Inc invested in 0.18% or 52,223 shares. Int Invsts accumulated 46.05 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 210,491 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 141,016 shares. Welch And Forbes Llc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boltwood Capital holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,054 shares.