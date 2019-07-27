Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Boosted Holding by $3.21 Million; Motley Fool Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by $437,989 as Stock Value Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 43,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 11,829 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 74,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 900,723 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.25 million, up from 825,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group Weathers Market Headwinds – The Motley Fool” published on May 04, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Diamond Hill Appoints New Board Members And Announces Ric Dillon’s Retirement As Board Chairman – PRNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Appoints Heather E. Brilliant President and Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co invested in 121,733 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 6,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Robotti Robert invested in 0.25% or 5,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 200 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co holds 0.65% or 37,000 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 5,921 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mcf Advsrs Limited Com has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 150 shares. Citigroup reported 826 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Aqr Cap Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 4,997 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested in 5,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru has 161,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Gabelli Funds has invested 0.01% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Lc has 94,227 shares. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.12% or 149,900 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 42,168 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Flippin Bruce Porter stated it has 183,874 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wellington Shields And Company Limited Company holds 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 11,400 shares. Cardinal Cap Management invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jnba Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Harvey Inv holds 23,010 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Tompkins Financial holds 0.07% or 5,433 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 3.00M shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt Commerce holds 14,615 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Communication has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Coastline Trust reported 19,322 shares stake.