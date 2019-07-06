Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Kiltearn Partners Llp Upped Holding; Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Position by $6.86 Million as Stock Price Declined

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 73,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.63 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.63M, up from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.26% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 2.04 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Southern (NYSE:SO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think American Tower (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Textron (NYSE:TXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Huntington Bancshares accumulated 87,369 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 519,163 shares. Art Advisors Lc accumulated 191,284 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 348,556 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Texas-based Hightower Tru Serv Lta has invested 0.95% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Congress Asset Management Ma has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tru Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 7,387 shares. Bright Rock Mngmt Lc reported 25,000 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership accumulated 322,839 shares. Orrstown Financial Service holds 0.01% or 91 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 15,318 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 10,427 were accumulated by Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 13,531 shares to 107,120 shares, valued at $109.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 225,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).