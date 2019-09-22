Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Increased Its Holding by $1.91 Million as Stock Price Declined; Holder Bamco Has Lifted Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Position

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 234,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 8.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.70M, up from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. It closed at $19.76 lastly. It is down 37.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director; 29/03/2018 – Pinnacle Entertainment Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming; 29/03/2018 – Chris Sieroty: BREAKING: Penn National Gaming shareholders approve $2.4bn merger with Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.48; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES DILUTED EPS OF $1.62; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $24.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 145,549 shares to 388,660 shares, valued at $29.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 787,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (NYSE:VAC).

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PENN or LVS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 62% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Penn National Gaming is Now Oversold (PENN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Penn National Gaming Enters Oversold Territory (PENN) – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PENN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 109.94 million shares or 2.82% more from 106.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). 93,195 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc. Illinois-based First Tru LP has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 14,704 shares. 2,113 were accumulated by Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.08% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). 16,357 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Sg Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 933,965 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 89,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation has 16,233 shares. Panagora Asset reported 2,700 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 38,113 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Com accumulated 12,181 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blue Harbour Grp Lp has invested 3.4% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by HANDLER DAVID A, worth $170,000 on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $51,900 were bought by Reibstein Saul. 10,875 shares valued at $212,171 were bought by Snowden Jay A on Monday, May 13. Fair William J bought 11,000 shares worth $214,940.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 18.13 million shares. Fiera Corporation owns 11,463 shares. Conning owns 0.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 140,457 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 2,994 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt reported 6,001 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Twin Mngmt invested in 13,200 shares. Moreover, Prospector Limited Liability has 0.68% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cipher LP invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 24,985 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Kempen Management Nv has 271,870 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 699,439 shares. Moreover, Sol Cap Management has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Glenmede Na reported 447,962 shares. 7,075 are owned by Saybrook Nc.