Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Upped Stake; Cullen Capital Management Boosted Its Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stake by $456,940; Shares Rose

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 2.62M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 3,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 545,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87 million, up from 541,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.18 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Fall After Oil Attacks in Middle East – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Returning More Cash To Shareholders As Dividends Rather Than Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Muenchener Ruechversicherungs (MURGF) by 2,912 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,995 shares, and cut its stake in Smiths Group Plc (SMGKF).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 36,529 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.6% or 606,272 shares. Kames Public Ltd owns 433,744 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Hartford Mgmt accumulated 275,595 shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Financial Advisory Serv invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cetera Advsrs Llc reported 0.41% stake. Capital Invest Limited Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 55,557 shares. Cincinnati accumulated 224,000 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Northpointe Ltd Company reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.67% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt reported 12,143 shares. Savant Capital Lc invested in 17,391 shares. 34,812 were reported by Ghp Inv Advsrs.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc reported 35,000 shares. 12,031 were accumulated by Telemus Capital Ltd Liability. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 1.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.37 million shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan accumulated 69,200 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited Company owns 7,336 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Co reported 7,949 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or accumulated 0.57% or 34,844 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 755 shares. Benin Mgmt Corporation owns 86,224 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Va reported 213,097 shares stake. Glynn Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 36,014 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 15,913 shares in its portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership invested in 1.48M shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Lc reported 6,135 shares.