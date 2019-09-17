Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Increased Stake by $1.91 Million; Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Position Has Lifted by Aperio Group Llc

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 43,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 558,214 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 million, up from 514,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 3.88M shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS LEGAL, TECHNICAL TEAM ARRIVED IN KINSHASA; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESTRUCTURING WILL AFFECT EMPLOYEES ACROSS DIFFERENT CATEGORIES & LEVELS, REGION’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT; 29/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MINING INDUSTRY SUBMITS CODE PROPOSAL TO DRC GOVT; 07/03/2018 Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Resigns as CEO; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO; 08/05/2018 – Correct: AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233M; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Search for New CEO Underway; 14/03/2018 – MALI’S INDUSTRIAL GOLD PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 59.3 TONNES IN 2018, FROM 49.6 TONNES IN 2017 – MINES MINISTRY; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.37B market cap company. The stock increased 5.30% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 21.56M shares traded or 100.83% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “B2Gold ups stake in Colombian JV with AngloGold Ashanti – MINING.com” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Heavily Discounted Gold: The Smart Way to Play the Rally – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AngloGold Ashanti: Time To Exit South Africa – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Gold Mining Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Locking In AngloGold Ashanti Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10,885 shares to 368,903 shares, valued at $60.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 14,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,467 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).