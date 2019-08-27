Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Lowered Stake

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 3.74 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 14,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.85. About 1.54 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Sarl holds 1.26% or 230,800 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Co stated it has 8,823 shares. Shelton Capital reported 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,082 shares. Old Republic Interest has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carnegie Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 9,048 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.21M shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company reported 6,429 shares. 20,783 are held by Murphy. 27,562 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough &. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 10.25M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Inc has 66,907 shares. Peninsula Asset Management stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,101 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celgene: Timing The Switch To Bristol-Myers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Celgene’s fedratinib for myelofibrosis – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Enrich Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Biotech in Focus, Trade Talks Steady Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.