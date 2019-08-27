Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Lifted Position; Caesarstone LTD (CSTE) Stake Maintained by Hawk Ridge Management Llc

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 163,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 938,370 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65 million, up from 774,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Caesarstone Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $499.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 27,056 shares traded. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has declined 4.93% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE ANNOUNCES RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION,; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE 1Q REV. $136.1M, EST. $141.3M; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) COMPANY LTD. REPORTS 37.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARSTONE LTD AS OF MAY 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M, EST. $621.5M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF $74 MILLION TO $82 MILLION; 12/03/2018 Caesarstone Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone 1Q EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 25.2% COMPARED TO 36.1% IN THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE – OPHIR YAKOVIAN, CO’S INCOMING CFO, WILL TRANSITION TO HIS NEW ROLE IN COMING WEEKS AS PLANNED; 14/05/2018 – Joho Capital LLC Exits Position in Caesarstone

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 4.86M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares to 134,623 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,242 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

