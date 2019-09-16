Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Hourglass Capital Has Raised Stake; As Huntington Ingalls (HII) Stock Value Rose, Peloton Wealth Strategists Upped Holding by $431,200

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 12,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 157,693 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, up from 145,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls (HII) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 5,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $218.31. About 214,527 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 286,212 are owned by Matrix Asset Inc New York. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability reported 0.59% stake. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Salem Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,697 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Etrade Capital Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 1.82 million shares stake. Hanson Mcclain has 671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs invested in 5,305 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 16.70 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Grand Jean Cap holds 4.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 259,502 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12.89M shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt has 1.46% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Heartland owns 132,320 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 43,999 were reported by Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 37,200 shares to 89,001 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 113,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,843 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

