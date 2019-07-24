Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $534.82 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Trimmed by $584.29 Million Its Stake

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.43B, down from 296,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $116.71. About 6.53 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dessner Sees Tailwind From Emerging Markets FX (Video); 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 85.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 12,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.14M, down from 14,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 6.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,300 shares to 29,499 shares, valued at $3.48 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Cap stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allsquare Wealth Lc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smith Salley & holds 162,615 shares. Community Financial Group Limited Liability Corp owns 2,418 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Letko Brosseau Associates has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sigma Planning holds 82,338 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 169,780 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.72% or 16.55M shares. 166,347 were reported by Veritable L P. 1.02M were accumulated by Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated. Utd Asset Strategies has 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Willis Inv Counsel invested in 167,400 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Omers Administration accumulated 4.62 million shares or 5.58% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 16,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,253 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 73,087 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass National Bank has 0.26% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Howland Management Ltd Llc has 0.44% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). America First Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 248,136 shares. Alexandria Lc holds 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 37,076 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boston Partners accumulated 66,950 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.31M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Gp owns 75 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 63,091 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 67,111 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.19% or 8,230 shares in its portfolio.