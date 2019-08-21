Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Has Boosted Its Holding by $5.23 Million; Lennar (Put) (LEN) Stock Declined While Avalon Global Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $4.17 Million

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.15M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (LEN) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 607,087 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,000 shares to 236,260 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 4.64 million shares. Ulysses Ltd Com reported 218,819 shares. 35,916 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.37M shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 65,918 shares. 39,908 were reported by Amalgamated State Bank. 30,099 are held by M&T Fincl Bank. 1,802 were reported by Whittier Trust. Principal Financial Group reported 4.06 million shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Co stated it has 352 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 12,936 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Parkside Fincl Bank holds 256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,934 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 250 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.05M for 9.78 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,100 shares to 142,725 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 99,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,515 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).