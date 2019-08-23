Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Boosted Position; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lowered Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) as Market Valuation Declined

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 11,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.54 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.29. About 6.13 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $354.92. About 8.16 million shares traded or 89.04% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.82 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 18,406 shares to 16,264 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,212 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA).

