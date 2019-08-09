Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Raised Stake; Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stock Price Declined While Tctc Holdings Cut Stake by $427,992

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 14,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 183,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01M, up from 169,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 858,866 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 6,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 119,121 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16 million, down from 125,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 174,251 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 15,752 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 56,106 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cohen Cap Management has 45,240 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Lpl Fin Lc stated it has 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 27,429 are held by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com. 15,000 are owned by Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd. Hemenway Tru Llc accumulated 21,075 shares. Northstar Asset Management accumulated 22,067 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest Management Ab has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amica Retiree Medical holds 3,082 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Loudon Inv Lc owns 0.51% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,530 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.64% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Advsrs Asset has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 74,746 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Schlumberger Reports Q2 Earnings, CEO To Retire – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53,650 shares to 225,793 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).