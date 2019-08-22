Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Raised Holding by $3.22 Million as Shares Declined; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Abrams Capital Management LP Boosted Position by $4.16 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 74,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 11.28M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491.51 million, up from 11.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 4.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $181.83. About 8.26M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s nightmare is about to become a lot worse; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Graham Hits on Sensitive Topic … Is Facebook a Monopoly?; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year; 18/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 21/03/2018 – His comments follow days of tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees calling for input from Facebook’s highest executive; 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg need to address the Cambridge Analytica issue, says this NYU professor

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 74,645 shares to 4.92M shares, valued at $103.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G) by 77,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.64M shares, and cut its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

