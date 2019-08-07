Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Has Increased Stake; Albert D Mason Decreased Its Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Stake by $532,972 as Stock Rose

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 40,340 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 52,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.97 billion market cap company. It closed at $40.52 lastly. It is down 14.72% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 74,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 11.28M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491.51M, up from 11.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 526,948 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2,610 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 7,355 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 0.03% or 5,000 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division owns 4,387 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Inc has 0.24% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 52,658 are owned by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd holds 0.09% or 89,601 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 546,078 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Comm invested in 47,139 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc has 743,066 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.06% or 52,365 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.93% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 42 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc owns 11,598 shares.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $195.16M for 28.14 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 16,169 shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $377.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd. by 210,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Argo Group Int’l. (NASDAQ:AGII).