Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Lifted Holding by $1.81 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stock Declined, Smithbridge Asset Management Has Boosted by $338,410 Its Stake

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 4.11 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 42,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,100 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 250,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 4.11 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co has invested 1.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 827,029 are held by St James Co Lc. Guinness Asset Mgmt holds 2.05% or 276,000 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,938 shares or 0.04% of the stock. At Bankshares invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Amer And Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cap Guardian Tru owns 1.39M shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Halsey Associates Ct accumulated 18,031 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Com Dc holds 1.09% or 293,100 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler & Assocs, a Georgia-based fund reported 227,027 shares. Us-based Ancora Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc owns 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9,235 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

