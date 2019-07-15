Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Upped Stake; Quaker Capital Investments Has Lifted Range Res (RRC) Holding by $3.02 Million as Market Value Declined

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 8.49M shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 16,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,227 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 78,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 6.72M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 4,402 shares to 47,245 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,739 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

