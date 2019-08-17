Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position by $307,708 as Shares Declined; Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Shareholder Fred Alger Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $734,400 as Market Value Declined

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 50,800 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 585,271 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 7,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 413,598 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02M, up from 406,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 7,962 shares to 292,797 shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,172 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.05% or 3,567 shares. 2,300 are owned by Sit Investment Associates. First Comml Bank And Trust Of Newtown has 16,067 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eos Management LP has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Country Club Tru Na owns 154,492 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability stated it has 27,977 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 24,985 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Penobscot Inv Mngmt Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 32.13 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Ma. Birmingham Capital Management Al owns 1.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 52,790 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Com owns 828 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Davidson Invest Advsr reported 241,413 shares. Intact Mngmt owns 38,800 shares.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Core Laboratories N.V. – The Motley Fool” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Core Laboratories N.V. Stock Is Sinking Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil-Field Service Stocks Got Crushed in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.