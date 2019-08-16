Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Citizens & Northern Has Increased Its Holding by $386,871 as Shares Declined; First Allied Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $830,932

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 88.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 8,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,220 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 10,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 11.46 million shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 121.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 19,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 35,224 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 11.46 million shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Reports Q2 Earnings, CEO To Retire – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEP) by 27,899 shares to 63,969 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 5,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,576 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 201,093 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 114,599 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Commercial Bank N A holds 472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,629 shares. Cambrian Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.71% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 27,400 shares. New York-based Nbt Fincl Bank N A has invested 0.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 12,504 are owned by Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Limited Com. 56,823 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication. Geode Cap has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pictet North America Sa invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Primecap Co Ca owns 1.99M shares. Natixis owns 27,431 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Lc reported 6,665 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 144,756 are held by Cibc Asset.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment Management Ltd holds 0.11% or 7,586 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 50,425 shares stake. 2,038 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Barbara Oil Com invested in 16,000 shares. 8,955 were accumulated by Bainco Intl. 27,562 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough & Com Inc. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Company owns 570,617 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 0.03% or 950 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 2,686 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 85,331 shares. Cannell Peter B Com invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Contravisory Management reported 12 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 53,451 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Reports Q2 Earnings, CEO To Retire – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.