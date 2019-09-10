Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $7.14 Million as Shares Declined; Covalent Partners Has Increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $1.31 Million as Shares Declined

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.64. About 869,006 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 13.45M shares traded or 31.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww reported 96,440 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 79,174 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Reaves W H & Communication Incorporated owns 125,391 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. 3.18M were accumulated by Clearbridge Lc. Mirae Asset has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 4,680 are held by Moreno Evelyn V. Northern Trust stated it has 2.06 million shares. Van Eck owns 873,902 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Principal Group has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). S&Co holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 124,818 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Stephens Ar holds 0.07% or 20,379 shares. At Bancorporation invested in 2,104 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 82,156 shares.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares to 161,125 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 180,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,057 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.96M for 23.04 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Invest Management Ltd, New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,530 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 10,198 shares. 85,331 were reported by Etrade Capital Management Ltd. Meridian Invest Counsel owns 10,654 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 3.31 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 1,040 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Llc. Strs Ohio holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 983,434 shares. Gfs Advsr Ltd Co holds 7,000 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability Co owns 21,050 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors Inc has invested 0.42% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Peak Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 8,854 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Citigroup owns 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.14M shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com holds 0.28% or 119,396 shares in its portfolio.