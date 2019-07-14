Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increased Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $33.66 Million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.79 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Incorporated reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 13,099 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Com (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 50 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,435 shares. Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,460 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Limited owns 6,200 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fin accumulated 511 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 6,070 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Technology Crossover Vi Ltd Liability Com has 100% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, South State has 0.42% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vontobel Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.22% or 269,902 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 30,365 shares.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04 million shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $96.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,393 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Bruzzo Chris had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23 million. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $1.01M worth of stock was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 29.15 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has 0.65% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 107,609 shares. Smith Moore & Company has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,313 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 287,463 shares. Moreover, Northeast Management has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,980 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Intll Ltd Ca invested in 36,084 shares. Mcf Advisors Llc has 1 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 19,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Natl Comml Bank reported 52,059 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 12,484 are owned by Rampart Invest Mngmt Llc. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 2,299 shares. Ws Lllp holds 0.38% or 142,159 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 108,802 shares. Ci Incorporated reported 799,500 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Communication has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 62,817 shares.