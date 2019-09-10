Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $7.14 Million; As Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Shares Rose, Consonance Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $1.74 Million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.59% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 9.07M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 348,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The hedge fund held 5.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 505,538 shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EXPECTED END OF APRIL 2018; 31/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR ACHIEVES ORR OF 25.4%, DOR 4.4 MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR; 17/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Selinexor Phase 1b/2 STOMP Data at the European Hematology Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM TO SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL, PLANS NDA FILING IN 2H; 01/05/2018 – KaryoPharm’s Big News; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be $155 Million

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.99M for 23.33 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

