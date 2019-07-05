Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Lowered Stake by $7.14 Million; Iron Mountain (IRM) Shareholder Foster & Motley Trimmed Position by $443,205 as Share Value Declined

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 12,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,238 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, down from 88,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 1.14M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $146.32M for 15.67 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd has invested 0.15% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 1,462 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.06% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 834 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 58,283 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank. Arete Wealth Limited Liability reported 7,450 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 389,063 shares. 2.09M were accumulated by Raymond James And Associate. 53,159 were reported by Sun Life Financial Incorporated. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0.02% or 260,003 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 7,230 shares. California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 2 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. Sheets Smith Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,510 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 4,648 shares to 15,096 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 19,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vibranium Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain: This 7.4% Yielding REIT Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Safest Dividend Is The One That’s Just Been Raised – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Supports Digitization Project with Ohio University to Preserve Cornelius Ryan’s Longest Day Collection – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79M for 28.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.