Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Shares Declined; As Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Valuation Declined, Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Lifted Its Position

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96 million shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 8,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 73,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 87,376 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,425 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Incorporated accumulated 133,467 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Captrust Advsrs reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 78,425 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Spc Finance holds 38,543 shares. Monarch has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 589,486 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 14.82 million shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 390,454 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 1.23 million shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Capital Lc reported 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rdl Financial Inc accumulated 52,695 shares or 2.14% of the stock.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 13,373 shares to 100,491 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 15,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,786 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 23,010 shares. 72,512 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Winslow Asset Mgmt owns 0.95% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 103,722 shares. Rockland Trust holds 1.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 289,970 shares. The Tennessee-based Aldebaran Finance has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ranger Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 405 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 16.28 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Communication has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ws Mgmt Lllp stated it has 142,159 shares. 16,257 were reported by Private Wealth Advsr. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 6.77M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Trustmark Bankshares Department stated it has 10,215 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 39,111 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 460,783 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).