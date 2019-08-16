Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $7.14 Million; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Harding Loevner LP Decreased Position by $1.07 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 24,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 10.78M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469.83 million, down from 10.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 7.21 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 7.21 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.12M for 19.78 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil Company holds 16,000 shares. Dubuque National Bank And invested in 4,752 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Llc reported 334,692 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.40 million were reported by Raymond James Assocs. First Merchants reported 34,461 shares stake. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability owns 2,400 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 721,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 110,700 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 63,905 are held by Motco. Grandfield And Dodd Limited has 10,198 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bainco Intl has 8,955 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 0.23% or 115,100 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 21,286 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,568 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $260.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

