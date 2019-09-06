Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Value Rose, Gradient Investments Has Lifted Stake

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 13183.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 73,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 73,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $125.58. About 38,344 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 349,640 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.40 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

