Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Has Decreased Position as Valuation Declined; Redwood Capital Management Raised Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $167.90 Million

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,429 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 21,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88M shares as the company's stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.09 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87 million, up from 4.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 3.22 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California's Fire Liability Law; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E's Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS;

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 99,000 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 170 Points; Pivotal Software Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “As China Challenges The U.S. in AI, Big Data And Machine Learning Are Reshaping The Energy Industry – Forbes” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E warns of possible power blackouts this weekend – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn’t Trading At $0 – Benzinga” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil-Field Service Stocks Got Crushed in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 29,030 shares to 33,130 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc (Put) by 119,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

