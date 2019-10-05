Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake; As Newmont Mining (NEM) Share Value Rose, Cheviot Value Management Has Lifted by $4.98 Million Its Stake

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 20,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 464,905 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.48 million, up from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How About Owning a Few Stocks Outside the US? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Crude Oil Rockets; Now What? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,368 shares to 52,698 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,023 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holding has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 30 shares. Charles Schwab Inv, a California-based fund reported 3.61 million shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Franklin Res invested in 0.03% or 1.24 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 98,000 shares stake. 14,479 are held by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company. Hyman Charles D reported 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 65,000 are held by Bruce &. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.29% or 6.34M shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,401 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors holds 0.01% or 62,013 shares. 6,313 are owned by First Interstate Bank. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,202 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.