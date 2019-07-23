Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bartlett & Co Upped Position; Rampart Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Share Value Declined

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 447.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,249 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 7.83% or $35.58 during the last trading session, reaching $490.17. About 2.04M shares traded or 300.32% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 34,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,472 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 130,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 9.60 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,839 shares to 280,685 shares, valued at $53.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Energy (IYE) by 42,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,300 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton tops estimates on strong international demand – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guinness Asset Management Ltd reported 276,000 shares. First LP reported 8,414 shares stake. Td Asset reported 496,359 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group holds 0.06% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. 30,565 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management. Mcf Limited Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1 shares. Carlson Cap Lp reported 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sei Investments holds 0.07% or 488,178 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 0.19% or 127,259 shares. 49,309 were accumulated by Rothschild Il. Cetera Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Glynn Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 24,803 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 136,079 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 33,066 are owned by Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,705 shares. Ohio-based Private Tru Com Na has invested 0.82% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Frontier Mgmt Com Ltd Com reported 246,994 shares. 1,000 were reported by Monetary Management Gru. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 42,148 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 633 shares. Element Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 2,887 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Lc holds 137,312 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Northeast Management invested in 3,697 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Scotia holds 6,263 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 27,125 were reported by Greenleaf Trust. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). American Century Companies has invested 0.25% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 1,041 are held by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management. Fil Ltd reported 17,471 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,409 shares to 7,332 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 28,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,721 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aaron’s: Doing Well And Positioned For Continued Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “As Predicted, JetBlue Beats On Earnings And Revenue; Chart Says Wait – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Viewing Sherwin Williams’ $25 Per Share Loss Through Benzinga’s Securities Lending Volatility Index – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.