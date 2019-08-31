Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; As Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Shares Declined, Morgan Stanley Boosted by $3.13 Million Its Position

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 56.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 156,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 432,721 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 276,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 45,129 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Group invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). National Ins Com Tx reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 1.25% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Lp stated it has 10,184 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Florida-based Keating Investment Counselors Inc has invested 2.89% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Michigan-based Insight 2811 Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,163 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Birinyi owns 4,836 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Advsrs reported 0.04% stake. 5,451 were reported by Proffitt Goodson. First National Tru holds 18,342 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 43,914 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,403 shares to 10,043 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,975 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel holds 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) or 49,993 shares. Utd Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 314,628 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Northern Trust Corporation owns 10,645 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 8,470 shares. West Family Invs accumulated 2.51% or 479,013 shares. Moreover, Global Endowment Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1.03% or 950,731 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie has invested 0.01% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 395,175 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.06% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 432,721 shares in its portfolio. Ares Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 238,928 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 229,126 shares.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 22,231 shares to 28,959 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 78,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,450 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).