Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Upped Position; Dalton Investments Has Lowered Its Stake in Ternium Sa (TX) as Stock Declined

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 11,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 149,130 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, up from 137,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 132,700 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, down from 149,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 301,288 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 145,723 shares to 7.35M shares, valued at $355.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 23,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.68M shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA).

