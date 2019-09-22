Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Holding by $701,493; Optimum Investment Advisors Cut Position in Apple (AAPL) by $364,056 as Market Value Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 1,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,426 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55M, down from 65,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 17,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 39,401 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 21,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited reported 10,990 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Motco holds 74,700 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh owns 1.45 million shares. Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 2.50 million shares. 271,870 were reported by Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv. Salient Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Alabama-based Buckingham Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mirae Asset Global Investments Company has 105,789 shares. Harvey Invest Co Limited Liability Co owns 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,010 shares. Value Advisers Limited Liability holds 8.57% or 5.57M shares in its portfolio. 8,823 are held by Adams Asset Ltd Liability Com. Wellington Shields And Comm Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,500 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communicatons (NYSE:VZ) by 11,888 shares to 158,677 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 13,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,904 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 219,200 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd owns 469 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ima Wealth invested in 1.31% or 17,721 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). E&G Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 16,737 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 14,615 shares. Moreover, Nexus Investment Mgmt has 3.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 139,804 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Corporation stated it has 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 152,770 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc reported 7,855 shares stake. Moreover, Provident Inv Management has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,844 shares. Tru Advsr Limited Liability invested in 5.25% or 34,151 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 29.78 million shares stake. Cap World Invsts owns 5.65M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.