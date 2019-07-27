Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Stake as Share Value Declined; As Ball (BLL) Valuation Rose, Holder Goelzer Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $680,865

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 23,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,414 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 44,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 11,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,793 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 65,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.90 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 26/04/2018 – Ball to Pop Top on Cameo Beverage Can End Printing; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 1150 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.708S Reaming Rods are intende; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Wild & Wolf: Ball on the End of the Toy Xylophone Beater Stick Can Separate; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 18/04/2018 – Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball label IA-01 as a tossup after nearly 40 years under Republican reign; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 737,153 shares. Bain Capital Pub Equity Limited Liability holds 3.26% or 590,427 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 3,038 shares. Pnc Svcs reported 0.01% stake. 2.10 million are owned by Legal & General Group Inc Plc. Decatur Cap Management Inc stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Natixis holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 134,020 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,159 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.12M shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 5,025 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.01% or 104,792 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De holds 3.23M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc invested in 281,249 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58 million for 27.75 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $371,886 was sold by Fisher Daniel William. HAYES JOHN A had sold 91,701 shares worth $5.06 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 59,488 shares to 220,758 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 14,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ball Corp. (BLL) Announces $250 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase – StreetInsider.com” on May 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Climbed 14% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Ball Corp. Benefits From Rising Beverage Can Demand – Benzinga” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ball Corp. downgraded at BMO on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan accumulated 75 shares. 13,390 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 535,611 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Lathrop Investment Management invested 2.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.27% or 10.25 million shares in its portfolio. Amarillo Comml Bank stated it has 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Foundation Advisors reported 34,210 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Lc invested in 0.09% or 18,549 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,484 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 334,692 shares stake. Mufg Americas has 124,068 shares. 6,904 are held by Montecito Natl Bank Trust. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 67,565 shares. Anderson Hoagland & stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Smith Salley And invested in 124,809 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10,419 shares to 37,162 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC).