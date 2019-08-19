Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder America First Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $822,375 as Market Value Declined; Hbk Sorce Advisory Boosted Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $364,023

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 5.20 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 40,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 195,503 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 155,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 50.33 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport; 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO:`GE STORE’ TECH SHOULD BE ADOPTED BY CHOICE, NOT MANDATE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Co owns 78,693 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt Corp holds 5,217 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca holds 131,341 shares. Harris Lp has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Graybill Bartz And Assoc stated it has 1.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.69M shares. Int Investors holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 46.05M shares. Cap Counsel has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Grimes Inc accumulated 52,223 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Company stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc reported 0.1% stake. Moors & Cabot Incorporated has 111,616 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 182,713 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 10,374 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny stated it has 47,541 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 1.39M shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $33.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) by 187,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,076 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Lc stated it has 117,923 shares. Bryn Mawr Communication invested in 251,083 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research holds 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1.85M shares. Welch & Forbes Llc reported 0.18% stake. Wespac Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 12,249 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 148,030 shares. Price Michael F reported 200,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Gru holds 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 51,821 shares. Valicenti Advisory Inc invested in 21,532 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department holds 0.03% or 27,544 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 33,285 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 129,556 were accumulated by Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability. Hamel Assoc Inc owns 71,223 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com owns 54.16M shares. Private Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.34% or 92,037 shares.

