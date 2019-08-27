Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Addenda Capital Has Lowered Holding by $609,444 as Share Value Declined; Selway Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Nike Cl (NKE) Position by $2.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 4.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 13,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 29,346 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 43,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 10.98M shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BHGE Shares Blow Past Important Trendline with Earnings Win – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,400 shares to 63,214 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 297,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,279 are held by Aristotle Llc. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Com reported 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 0.04% or 206,187 shares in its portfolio. Bender Robert & Assoc reported 4,624 shares stake. 145,166 are held by Hourglass Ltd. Field And Main Commercial Bank invested in 5,698 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.5% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 191,284 shares. Caprock Inc holds 0.12% or 14,208 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,740 shares. Guardian Investment, California-based fund reported 16,650 shares. Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 77 shares. 6,871 are held by Patten Gru. Franklin Resource holds 0.28% or 12.05 million shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability reported 10,190 shares stake. Cutler Inv Counsel Lc accumulated 50,425 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 35,583 shares. Becker Cap invested in 9,206 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Camarda Ltd Com invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 148,100 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability stated it has 3,711 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Company owns 8,378 shares. Dearborn Ltd holds 18,870 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.4% or 1.88 million shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru stated it has 60,210 shares. Moreover, Capstone Investment Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 14,818 shares. Arrowgrass (Us) Lp, New York-based fund reported 6,876 shares. Northeast Mgmt owns 230,790 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 1.12M shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 97,503 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cap Sarl, California-based fund reported 42,821 shares.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 2,995 shares to 24,511 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, Gilead Sciences and Nike – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Foot Locker Is Kicking Itself After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 23, 2019.