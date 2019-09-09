Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined While Oxbow Advisors Has Raised Holding by $2.76 Million; Public Storage (PSA) Holder Shelton Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $7.78 Million

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 831,527 shares traded or 6.37% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 64,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 138,778 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 74,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.98 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 3,330 shares to 298 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 154,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,161 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Storage Units Added for 21% Area Growth – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Public Storage: Locking Down Returns – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Public Storage a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage declares $2.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 14,429 shares. 201,207 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 111,295 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 18,549 shares. Moreover, Howland Capital Ltd Com has 0.44% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 122,823 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bancorp Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Curbstone Management Corp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 27,828 shares. Shine Investment Advisory, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,028 shares. High Pointe Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,040 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Calamos Lc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fincl Bank accumulated 134,211 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Washington Tru owns 145,699 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Salem Capital Mngmt holds 0.64% or 27,097 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 379,698 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings.